Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 612

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 612

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

573

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PITTMAN, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON AND

STEFANO, APRIL 16, 2021

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 16, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in district election officers, further providing

for appointment of watchers; and, in penalties, further

providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers,

attorneys or candidates to act and for hindering or delaying

performance of duty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 417, 1806 and 1849 of the act of June 3,

1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

Section 417. Appointment of Watchers.--

(a) Each candidate for nomination or election at any

election shall be entitled to appoint [two watchers for] three

watchers at any general, municipal or special election, each

