Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 612
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 612
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
573
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PITTMAN, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON AND
STEFANO, APRIL 16, 2021
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 16, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in district election officers, further providing
for appointment of watchers; and, in penalties, further
providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers,
attorneys or candidates to act and for hindering or delaying
performance of duty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 417, 1806 and 1849 of the act of June 3,
1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended to read:
Section 417. Appointment of Watchers.--
(a) Each candidate for nomination or election at any
election shall be entitled to appoint [two watchers for] three
watchers at any general, municipal or special election, each
