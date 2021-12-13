Senate Bill 729 Printer's Number 831
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
729
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BROOKS, MENSCH, YUDICHAK, MARTIN,
COMITTA, DUSH, PITTMAN, STEFANO, DiSANTO, COSTA, LANGERHOLC,
SCHWANK, AUMENT, BAKER AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 1, 2021
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 1, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), entitled "An
act providing for Statewide nurse aide training programs
relating to nursing facilities," further providing for
implementation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9 of the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169,
No.14), known as the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention
Training Act, is amended to read:
Section 9. Implementation.
The department shall incorporate the resident abuse
prevention training under section 3 as part of the State-
approved nurse aide training programs. Under an approved nurse
aide training program, curriculum content for the theory and
laboratory requirements of the training may be delivered in
class, in person, online or via asynchronous, virtual reality or
other digital delivery mechanism, or in a blended format which
is a combination of any of the above, and must be approved by
