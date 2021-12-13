Submit Release
Senate Bill 729 Printer's Number 831

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 831

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

729

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BROOKS, MENSCH, YUDICHAK, MARTIN,

COMITTA, DUSH, PITTMAN, STEFANO, DiSANTO, COSTA, LANGERHOLC,

SCHWANK, AUMENT, BAKER AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 1, 2021

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 1, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), entitled "An

act providing for Statewide nurse aide training programs

relating to nursing facilities," further providing for

implementation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9 of the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169,

No.14), known as the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention

Training Act, is amended to read:

Section 9. Implementation.

The department shall incorporate the resident abuse

prevention training under section 3 as part of the State-

approved nurse aide training programs. Under an approved nurse

aide training program, curriculum content for the theory and

laboratory requirements of the training may be delivered in

class, in person, online or via asynchronous, virtual reality or

other digital delivery mechanism, or in a blended format which

is a combination of any of the above, and must be approved by

Senate Bill 729 Printer's Number 831

