Senate Bill 208 Printer's Number 177
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 177
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
208
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN AND STEFANO,
FEBRUARY 10, 2021
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 10, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), entitled
"An act to empower cities of the second class A, and third
class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the first
and second classes including those within a county of the
second class and counties of the second through eighth
classes, individually or jointly, to plan their development
and to govern the same by zoning, subdivision and land
development ordinances, planned residential development and
other ordinances, by official maps, by the reservation of
certain land for future public purpose and by the acquisition
of such land; to promote the conservation of energy through
the use of planning practices and to promote the effective
utilization of renewable energy sources; providing for the
establishment of planning commissions, planning departments,
planning committees and zoning hearing boards, authorizing
them to charge fees, make inspections and hold public
hearings; providing for mediation; providing for transferable
development rights; providing for appropriations, appeals to
courts and penalties for violations; and repealing acts and
parts of acts," in subdivision and land development, further
providing for completion of improvements or guarantee thereof
prerequisite to final plat approval.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 509(f), (h) and (j) of the act of July
31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania
Municipalities Planning Code, are amended to read:
Section 509. Completion of Improvements or Guarantee Thereof
