Senate Bill 869 Printer's Number 1074
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - instruction provided online, via correspondence or interactive
video.
* * *
"Practice act." A statute governing the licensure,
certification, registration or permit of a profession that is
under the jurisdiction of a licensing board or licensing
commission.
* * *
"Virtual platform." Live-stream synchronous
videoconferencing or similar virtual presence technology.
"Virtual supervision." The act of supervision of hours
necessary for a license, certificate, registration or permit in
a practice act done in a manner that allows the supervisor to be
in a separate physical location from the supervisee while using
a virtual platform to maintain a continuous real-time virtual
presence as if in person.
Section 2. Title 63 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3107.1. Virtual operation.
(a) Virtual meetings.--In addition to the requirements of a
practice act to hold public meetings to conduct business, each
licensing board and licensing commission shall use a virtual
platform to conduct business when a public meeting is held.
(b) Quorum.--Notwithstanding the provisions of a practice
act, for the purposes of a quorum, a licensing board or
licensing commission may use a virtual platform to establish a
quorum and effectuate business if the platform allows for live
participation. Licensing board or licensing commission meetings
conducted in this manner shall not need to meet location
requirements as may be required in a practice act.
(c) Distance education.-- Each licensing board and licensing
