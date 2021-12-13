Submit Release
Senate Bill 869 Printer's Number 1074

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - instruction provided online, via correspondence or interactive

video.

* * *

"Practice act." A statute governing the licensure,

certification, registration or permit of a profession that is

under the jurisdiction of a licensing board or licensing

commission.

* * *

"Virtual platform." Live-stream synchronous

videoconferencing or similar virtual presence technology.

"Virtual supervision." The act of supervision of hours

necessary for a license, certificate, registration or permit in

a practice act done in a manner that allows the supervisor to be

in a separate physical location from the supervisee while using

a virtual platform to maintain a continuous real-time virtual

presence as if in person.

Section 2. Title 63 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3107.1. Virtual operation.

(a) Virtual meetings.--In addition to the requirements of a

practice act to hold public meetings to conduct business, each

licensing board and licensing commission shall use a virtual

platform to conduct business when a public meeting is held.

(b) Quorum.--Notwithstanding the provisions of a practice

act, for the purposes of a quorum, a licensing board or

licensing commission may use a virtual platform to establish a

quorum and effectuate business if the platform allows for live

participation. Licensing board or licensing commission meetings

conducted in this manner shall not need to meet location

requirements as may be required in a practice act.

(c) Distance education.-- Each licensing board and licensing

