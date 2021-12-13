Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 1274
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
562
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, LANGERHOLC, BROWNE, ARGALL, STEFANO,
J. WARD, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH, SCHWANK AND PITTMAN,
APRIL 14, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 13, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," providing for airport land development zones.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XIX-H
AIRPORT LAND DEVELOPMENT ZONES
Section 1901-H. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
