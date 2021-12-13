Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 594

PRINTER'S NO. 1274

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

562

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, LANGERHOLC, BROWNE, ARGALL, STEFANO,

J. WARD, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH, SCHWANK AND PITTMAN,

APRIL 14, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 13, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," providing for airport land development zones.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE XIX-H

AIRPORT LAND DEVELOPMENT ZONES

Section 1901-H. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

