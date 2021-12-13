Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 1090

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - (b) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows:

(1) It is in the public interest to create incentives to

support growth in advanced manufacturing capabilities to

create well-paying jobs and enhanced economic opportunities

for the residents of this Commonwealth.

(2) Incentives should include recruitment and

maintenance of leading scientists and engineers at State-

related research universities for the purposes of developing

and leveraging the research capabilities of the universities

for the creation of well-paying jobs and enhanced economic

opportunities in accordance with this act.

(3) The use of money under this chapter may include

creating incentives in accordance with section 502 to lure,

maintain and keep a cutting-edge knowledge base.

Section 502. Eligibility.

(a) Distribution.--The department may make distributions

from the fund, subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions

provided under this chapter, for the purpose of making grants to

public-private partnerships, contracting authorities and State-

related institutions conducting or facilitating advanced

manufacturing, including, but not limited to, the following:

(1) Advancement in the fields of industrial processes,

mining, manufacturing, production agriculture, information

technology and biotechnology.

(2) Service as a medical facility or in other industrial

or technology sectors as defined by the department.

(3) The acquisition and installation of new machinery

and equipment, upgrading existing machinery and equipment or

retrofitting existing facilities with new or high-demand

technologies as defined by the department.

20210SB0706PN1090 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30