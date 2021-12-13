Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 1090
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - (b) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows:
(1) It is in the public interest to create incentives to
support growth in advanced manufacturing capabilities to
create well-paying jobs and enhanced economic opportunities
for the residents of this Commonwealth.
(2) Incentives should include recruitment and
maintenance of leading scientists and engineers at State-
related research universities for the purposes of developing
and leveraging the research capabilities of the universities
for the creation of well-paying jobs and enhanced economic
opportunities in accordance with this act.
(3) The use of money under this chapter may include
creating incentives in accordance with section 502 to lure,
maintain and keep a cutting-edge knowledge base.
Section 502. Eligibility.
(a) Distribution.--The department may make distributions
from the fund, subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions
provided under this chapter, for the purpose of making grants to
public-private partnerships, contracting authorities and State-
related institutions conducting or facilitating advanced
manufacturing, including, but not limited to, the following:
(1) Advancement in the fields of industrial processes,
mining, manufacturing, production agriculture, information
technology and biotechnology.
(2) Service as a medical facility or in other industrial
or technology sectors as defined by the department.
(3) The acquisition and installation of new machinery
and equipment, upgrading existing machinery and equipment or
retrofitting existing facilities with new or high-demand
technologies as defined by the department.
20210SB0706PN1090 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30