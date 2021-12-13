Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 1100

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

533

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY YAW, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, MARTIN,

STEFANO AND DUSH, APRIL 8, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON STATE GOVERNMENT, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, prohibiting

certain regulatory action during disaster emergencies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7309. Regulatory action during disaster emergencies

prohibited.

(a) Applicability.--This section shall apply during the

period of a declaration by the Governor of a disaster emergency

under section 7301(c) (relating to general authority of

Governor) SECTION 20(A) OF ARTICLE IV OF THE CONSTITUTION OF

PENNSYLVANIA that involves the Statewide closure of any

government offices or businesses for a period of more than five

days and notwithstanding any other provision of law.

(b) Regulations.--The following are prohibited, unless the

