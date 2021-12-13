Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 1100
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 511, 896
PRINTER'S NO. 1100
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
533
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY YAW, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, MARTIN,
STEFANO AND DUSH, APRIL 8, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON STATE GOVERNMENT, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, prohibiting
certain regulatory action during disaster emergencies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7309. Regulatory action during disaster emergencies
prohibited.
(a) Applicability.--This section shall apply during the
period of a declaration by the Governor of a disaster emergency
under section 7301(c) (relating to general authority of
Governor) SECTION 20(A) OF ARTICLE IV OF THE CONSTITUTION OF
PENNSYLVANIA that involves the Statewide closure of any
government offices or businesses for a period of more than five
days and notwithstanding any other provision of law.
(b) Regulations.--The following are prohibited, unless the
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17