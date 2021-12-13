Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 862
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 862
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
745
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE,
BREWSTER, SCHWANK, KANE, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI,
JUNE 7, 2021
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
procedure, further providing for exceptions for public
records.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 708(b)(6)(i)(A) of the act of February
14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is
amended to read:
Section 708. Exceptions for public records.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--Except as provided in subsections (c) and
(d), the following are exempt from access by a requester under
this act:
* * *
