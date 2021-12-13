Submit Release
Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 862

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 862

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

745

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE,

BREWSTER, SCHWANK, KANE, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI,

JUNE 7, 2021

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

procedure, further providing for exceptions for public

records.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 708(b)(6)(i)(A) of the act of February

14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is

amended to read:

Section 708. Exceptions for public records.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--Except as provided in subsections (c) and

(d), the following are exempt from access by a requester under

this act:

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

