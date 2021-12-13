Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,462 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1062

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

862

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCHWANK, GORDNER, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI,

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for residual funds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1630 of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 1630. Residual Funds.--

(a) In the event that a candidate or political committee

terminates its financial activity as such, then the disbursement

of any residual funds remaining in such an account shall be made

in the following manner:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1062

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.