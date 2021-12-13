Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1062
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
862
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCHWANK, GORDNER, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI,
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for residual funds.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1630 of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended to read:
Section 1630. Residual Funds.--
(a) In the event that a candidate or political committee
terminates its financial activity as such, then the disbursement
of any residual funds remaining in such an account shall be made
in the following manner:
