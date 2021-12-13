Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1062

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

862

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCHWANK, GORDNER, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI,

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for residual funds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1630 of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 1630. Residual Funds.--

(a) In the event that a candidate or political committee

terminates its financial activity as such, then the disbursement

of any residual funds remaining in such an account shall be made

in the following manner:

