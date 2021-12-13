Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1173

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1173

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

922

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 25, 2021

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 25, 2021

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 45531, carrying

Pennsylvania Route 879 over the West Branch Susquehanna

River, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, as the Gerald

"Jerry" Confer Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Gerald "Jerry" Confer Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Gerald Confer was born August 21, 1952, in

Clearfield.

(2) Mr. Confer attended Clearfield High School.

(3) Mr. Confer was employed by the Department of

Transportation and worked for the Systematic Technique to

Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania's Pavements Program.

(4) On September 18, 1984, Mr. Confer, along with his

coworker, James Bennett, sustained critical injuries when

their PennDOT vehicle was struck in the rear by a truck at

Exit 16 on Interstate 80 resulting in Mr. Confer's death on

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19