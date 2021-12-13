Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1173
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1173
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
922
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 25, 2021
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 25, 2021
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 45531, carrying
Pennsylvania Route 879 over the West Branch Susquehanna
River, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, as the Gerald
"Jerry" Confer Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Gerald "Jerry" Confer Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Gerald Confer was born August 21, 1952, in
Clearfield.
(2) Mr. Confer attended Clearfield High School.
(3) Mr. Confer was employed by the Department of
Transportation and worked for the Systematic Technique to
Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania's Pavements Program.
(4) On September 18, 1984, Mr. Confer, along with his
coworker, James Bennett, sustained critical injuries when
their PennDOT vehicle was struck in the rear by a truck at
Exit 16 on Interstate 80 resulting in Mr. Confer's death on
