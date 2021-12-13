Submit Release
Senate Bill 937 Printer's Number 1203

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1203

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

937

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCAVELLO, MARTIN AND

BARTOLOTTA, NOVEMBER 5, 2021

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 5, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing

for immunization exception.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1303.1. Immunization Exception.--No child shall be

required to be immunized for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2,

known as COVID-19, as a condition of compliance with 28 Pa. Code

§ 23.83 (relating to immunization requirements).

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

