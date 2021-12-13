Senate Bill 937 Printer's Number 1203
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1203
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
937
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, REGAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCAVELLO, MARTIN AND
BARTOLOTTA, NOVEMBER 5, 2021
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 5, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing
for immunization exception.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1303.1. Immunization Exception.--No child shall be
required to be immunized for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2,
known as COVID-19, as a condition of compliance with 28 Pa. Code
§ 23.83 (relating to immunization requirements).
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
