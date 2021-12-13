Senate Bill 284 Printer's Number 904
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Alternative energy production project." The development or
construction of any of the following in this Commonwealth:
(1) A facility that utilizes waste coal, alternative
fuels, biomass, solar energy, wind energy, geothermal
technologies, clean coal technologies, waste energy
technologies or other alternative energy sources as defined
in the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as
the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, to produce or
distribute alternative energy.
(2) A facility that manufactures or produces products,
including component parts, that provide alternative energy or
alternative fuels, improve energy efficiency or conserve
energy.
(3) A facility used for the research and development of
technology to provide alternative energy sources or
alternative fuels.
(4) A project for the development or enhancement of rail
transportation systems that deliver alternative fuels or
high-efficiency locomotives.
"Board." The Environmental Quality Board established under
section 1920-A of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),
known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
"Business." A corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship,
limited liability company, business trust or other commercial
entity. The term includes a not-for-profit organization.
"Department." The Department of Environmental Protection of
the Commonwealth.
20210SB0284PN0904 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30