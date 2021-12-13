Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,463 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 284 Printer's Number 904

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Alternative energy production project." The development or

construction of any of the following in this Commonwealth:

(1) A facility that utilizes waste coal, alternative

fuels, biomass, solar energy, wind energy, geothermal

technologies, clean coal technologies, waste energy

technologies or other alternative energy sources as defined

in the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as

the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, to produce or

distribute alternative energy.

(2) A facility that manufactures or produces products,

including component parts, that provide alternative energy or

alternative fuels, improve energy efficiency or conserve

energy.

(3) A facility used for the research and development of

technology to provide alternative energy sources or

alternative fuels.

(4) A project for the development or enhancement of rail

transportation systems that deliver alternative fuels or

high-efficiency locomotives.

"Board." The Environmental Quality Board established under

section 1920-A of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),

known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

"Business." A corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship,

limited liability company, business trust or other commercial

entity. The term includes a not-for-profit organization.

"Department." The Department of Environmental Protection of

the Commonwealth.

20210SB0284PN0904 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 284 Printer's Number 904

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.