Senate Bill 284 Printer's Number 904

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Alternative energy production project." The development or

construction of any of the following in this Commonwealth:

(1) A facility that utilizes waste coal, alternative

fuels, biomass, solar energy, wind energy, geothermal

technologies, clean coal technologies, waste energy

technologies or other alternative energy sources as defined

in the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as

the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, to produce or

distribute alternative energy.

(2) A facility that manufactures or produces products,

including component parts, that provide alternative energy or

alternative fuels, improve energy efficiency or conserve

energy.

(3) A facility used for the research and development of

technology to provide alternative energy sources or

alternative fuels.

(4) A project for the development or enhancement of rail

transportation systems that deliver alternative fuels or

high-efficiency locomotives.

"Board." The Environmental Quality Board established under

section 1920-A of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),

known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

"Business." A corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship,

limited liability company, business trust or other commercial

entity. The term includes a not-for-profit organization.

"Department." The Department of Environmental Protection of

the Commonwealth.

