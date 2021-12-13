Senate Bill 320 Printer's Number 397

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - radio or television programming and employs individuals under an

agreement to perform service relating to the transmission. The

term includes a television station or network, radio station,

cable station or network, Internet or satellite-based service,

new media, interactive media or any method that transmits or

otherwise offers news, weather, traffic, sports or entertainment

reports or programming.

"Separating event." A broadcast employee's voluntary or

involuntary discontinuance of employment with an employer.

Section 3. Prohibition.

A covenant not to compete is deemed contrary to public policy

and is void and unenforceable to the extent the covenant not to

compete restricts:

(1) Movement of a broadcast employee to a new employer.

(2) A broadcast employee from performing services to an

employer within a geographic area.

Section 4. Nonwaiver.

A purported waiver of the prohibition in section 3 of this

act shall be void and unenforceable.

Section 5. Construction.

Nothing in this act shall be construed to:

(1) Limit the period of time for which a party may agree

to maintain information as confidential or as a trade secret.

(2) Limit the geographic area within which the

information must be kept confidential or as a trade secret.

Section 6. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20210SB0320PN0397 - 2 -

