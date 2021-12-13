Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 552
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
507
2021
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, COSTA,
STREET, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI,
MARTIN AND PITTMAN, APRIL 9, 2021
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2021
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing
for use of equipment during meetings and for General Assembly
meetings covered.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 711(b) and 712 of Title 65 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 711. Use of equipment during meetings.
(b) Rules of the Senate and House of Representatives.--[The]
Except as provided under section 712(b) (relating to General
Assembly meetings covered), the Senate and House of
Representatives may adopt rules governing the recording or
broadcast of their sessions and meetings and hearings of
committees.
§ 712. General Assembly meetings covered.
(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding any other provision, for
