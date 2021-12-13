Submit Release
Senate Bill 519 Printer's Number 668

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 668

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

519

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ARGALL AND

PITTMAN, APRIL 22, 2021

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 22, 2021

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for election of members

and vacancies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

(1) That section 2 of Article II be amended to read:

§ 2. Election of members; vacancies.

Members of the General Assembly shall be chosen at the

general election every second year. Their term of service shall

begin on the first day of [December] January next after their

election. Whenever a vacancy shall occur in either House, the

presiding officer thereof shall issue a writ of election to fill

such vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General

Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the

Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 519 Printer's Number 668

