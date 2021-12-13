Senate Bill 519 Printer's Number 668
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 668
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
519
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ARGALL AND
PITTMAN, APRIL 22, 2021
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 22, 2021
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for election of members
and vacancies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
(1) That section 2 of Article II be amended to read:
§ 2. Election of members; vacancies.
Members of the General Assembly shall be chosen at the
general election every second year. Their term of service shall
begin on the first day of [December] January next after their
election. Whenever a vacancy shall occur in either House, the
presiding officer thereof shall issue a writ of election to fill
such vacancy for the remainder of the term.
Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General
Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the
Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to
