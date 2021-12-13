Senate Bill 776 Printer's Number 918
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 918
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
776
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 17, 2021
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 17, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535, No.537),
entitled "An act providing for the planning and regulation of
community sewage systems and individual sewage systems;
requiring municipalities to submit plans for systems in their
jurisdiction; authorizing grants; requiring permits for
persons installing such systems; requiring disclosure
statements in certain land sale contracts; authorizing the
Department of Environmental Resources to adopt and administer
rules, regulations, standards and procedures; creating an
advisory committee; providing remedies and prescribing
penalties," providing for garage drains.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535,
No.537), known as the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act, is
amended by adding a section to read:
Section 7.4. Garage drains.--Notwithstanding any other
provision of law, foundation drainage and floor drains of a
garage may be discharged into a treatment tank permitted under
section 7 of this act.
Section 2. The provisions of 25 Pa. Code § 73.11(e) and
other provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 18 are abrogated to the
extent of any inconsistency with this act.
