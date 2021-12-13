Senate Bill 776 Printer's Number 918

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 918

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

776

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JUNE 17, 2021

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 17, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535, No.537),

entitled "An act providing for the planning and regulation of

community sewage systems and individual sewage systems;

requiring municipalities to submit plans for systems in their

jurisdiction; authorizing grants; requiring permits for

persons installing such systems; requiring disclosure

statements in certain land sale contracts; authorizing the

Department of Environmental Resources to adopt and administer

rules, regulations, standards and procedures; creating an

advisory committee; providing remedies and prescribing

penalties," providing for garage drains.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535,

No.537), known as the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act, is

amended by adding a section to read:

Section 7.4. Garage drains.--Notwithstanding any other

provision of law, foundation drainage and floor drains of a

garage may be discharged into a treatment tank permitted under

section 7 of this act.

Section 2. The provisions of 25 Pa. Code § 73.11(e) and

other provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 18 are abrogated to the

extent of any inconsistency with this act.

