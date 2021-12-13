Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1198

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1198

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

933

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher

Education, further providing for Board of Governors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2004-A(c)(2) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 2004-A. Board of Governors.--* * *

(c) * * *

(2) A member of the General Assembly appointed under

subsection (a) may designate an official representative to

attend any meetings of the board, the executive committee of the

board and any committee to which the member of the General

Assembly is assigned. [Such] The official representative shall

have the right to speak on all matters before the board, the

executive committee and any committee to which the member of the

