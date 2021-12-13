Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1198
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1198
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
933
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher
Education, further providing for Board of Governors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2004-A(c)(2) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 2004-A. Board of Governors.--* * *
(c) * * *
(2) A member of the General Assembly appointed under
subsection (a) may designate an official representative to
attend any meetings of the board, the executive committee of the
board and any committee to which the member of the General
Assembly is assigned. [Such] The official representative shall
have the right to speak on all matters before the board, the
executive committee and any committee to which the member of the
