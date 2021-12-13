Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1094
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - and deploy renewable energy across this Commonwealth.
(v) Improve economic and social equity for all
residents of this Commonwealth, with an emphasis on
historically disadvantaged communities and populations
that have been disproportionately affected by pollution
and high energy costs under the current system.
(vi) Support individuals who are facing the burdens
of climate impact, such as those who are suffering from
loss of agricultural land, increased health impacts and
neighborhood displacement.
(2) It is the goal of the Commonwealth to:
(i) Meet 100% of Pennsylvania's energy needs with
renewable energy by 2050, including the energy consumed
for electricity, heating and cooling, transportation,
agricultural uses, industrial uses and all other uses by
residents, institutions, businesses, State and municipal
agencies and other entities operating within this
Commonwealth.
(ii) Obtain 100% of the electricity consumed by
residents, institutions, businesses, State and municipal
agencies and other entities operating within this
Commonwealth from renewable energy sources by 2035.
§ 5102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Building sector." The energy consumed to heat, cool and
provide hot water and electricity for buildings. The term does
not include energy used for heavy industrial activities.
"Center." The Renewable Energy Center of Excellence
