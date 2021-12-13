Submit Release
Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1094

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - and deploy renewable energy across this Commonwealth.

(v) Improve economic and social equity for all

residents of this Commonwealth, with an emphasis on

historically disadvantaged communities and populations

that have been disproportionately affected by pollution

and high energy costs under the current system.

(vi) Support individuals who are facing the burdens

of climate impact, such as those who are suffering from

loss of agricultural land, increased health impacts and

neighborhood displacement.

(2) It is the goal of the Commonwealth to:

(i) Meet 100% of Pennsylvania's energy needs with

renewable energy by 2050, including the energy consumed

for electricity, heating and cooling, transportation,

agricultural uses, industrial uses and all other uses by

residents, institutions, businesses, State and municipal

agencies and other entities operating within this

Commonwealth.

(ii) Obtain 100% of the electricity consumed by

residents, institutions, businesses, State and municipal

agencies and other entities operating within this

Commonwealth from renewable energy sources by 2035.

§ 5102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Building sector." The energy consumed to heat, cool and

provide hot water and electricity for buildings. The term does

not include energy used for heavy industrial activities.

"Center." The Renewable Energy Center of Excellence

Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1094

