Global Market for Patient Monitoring Equipment Continues to Increase Considering the Potential Impact of Omicron

Despite overall global declines in most procedural volumes, monitoring key vitals has become increasingly important as the pandemic continues to develop, especially with the new variant, Omicron.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, addressing key insights and the results of COVID-19 in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Courtesy of the ongoing global pandemic, the Patient Monitoring Equipment Market saw a substantial increase in market value in 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that new devices and the growing population demographic in Europe will encourage significant growth within both markets by 2028.

According to iData's Global Market Report for Patient Monitoring Equipment, covering seven regions and over 70 countries, the global market was estimated at $9.8 billion in 2021. The market was able to encourage growth from their 2021 evaluation, and is expected to exceed $12.3 billion by 2028. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market includes the Multi-Parameter Vital Sign Monitoring Market, Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market, Electromyogram Monitoring Market, Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market, Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market, and Blood Pressure Monitoring Market. For this innovative market where demand for various monitoring devices surged over the last two years, continuous growth of the global population within the epoch of COVID-19 allows for further advances in market expansion.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic, lead the Global market for Patient Monitoring Equipment, with Masimo and Mindray Medical being other notable competitors. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within these reports which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

