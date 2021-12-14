Next Level Sports & Entertainment Renews Affiliate Agreement with National Cable Television Cooperative
Renewed agreement has potential to increase distribution to more than 700 cable systems across the United States
We are excited to expand our distribution nationally with cable providers who have such a rich tradition of bringing content that consumers want to see.”HANOVER, MD, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Next Level Sports & Entertainment (NXT LVL), an innovative content platform and a premier provider of live sports and entertainment, and the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc (NCTC), have completed a new affiliate agreement.
— André Gudger, NXT LVL CEO
This agreement has the potential to increase our distribution by making it available to NCTC’s more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the United States. NXT LVL programming is currently available to 20+ million U.S. homes and 100+ million global households.
NCTC member operators will have access to the full suite of NXT LVL programming and sports content, which includes local and international basketball, elite men’s and women’s lacrosse, college football, multi-sport insight and analysis, high-level personality interviews, and documentaries. We showcase the often-untold stories and achievements that promote athletes, teams, sports, programs, and communities.
“We are excited to expand our distribution nationally with cable providers who have such a rich tradition of bringing content that consumers want to see. Our mission at Next Level is to continue to build on that rich history with new, exclusive, and highly desired content.” said NXT LVL CEO André Gudger. “We are thrilled to renew this agreement with NCTC, and we look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with all NCTC members, allowing access for more viewers to watch the innovative and high-quality programming that Next Level is offering as we continue to rapidly expand our subscriber base.”
About Next Level Sports & Entertainment
Next Level Sports & Entertainment is an innovative content platform and a premier provider of live sports and entertainment. As a global sports network, we feature innovative and unique programming that appeals to sports fanatics in all markets. We build technologies that empower our programming, which includes international professional basketball, elite level lacrosse, and other live college and professional sports. We offer an integrated cable and digital platform that enables unique insight, analysis, and documentaries. Next Level showcases stories and achievements that promote athletes, teams, sports, programs, and communities. For more information about Next Level, including our list of cable providers and channels, visit https://nlse.com. Follow NXT LVL on Instagram and Twitter (@ITSNXTLEVEL).
About the National Cable Television Cooperative
The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information about National Cable Television Cooperative Inc (NCTC), visit https://www.nctconline.org/.
Rick Ostopowicz
Next Level Sports & Entertainment
ricko@nlse.com
