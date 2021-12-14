Made for Fighters! DMOOSE Introduces New Premium Fight Gear Product Line for Boxing and MMA
Premium fitness brand DMOOSE launched a new product series specially designed for boxers, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, and other fighting fitness fanatics. Just introduced, the premium, 11-product boxing product series features boxing gloves, head guards, inner gloves, chest guards, groin guards, MMA gloves, Muay Thai pads, punching mitts, shin guards, sparring gloves, and a training bag.
Although competitively priced, this series features upgraded materials (including engineered leather) with a great-looking design so that competitors don’t need to compromise on quality or style. Premium material and stitching mean that this equipment lasts through even the most brutal fights. This commitment to quality means users can train as hard and as often as they desire.
Boxing and MMA are the most viewed combat sports in the world. These intense hobbies have become increasingly popular, both as a spectator sport and as a fitness trend.
Amateurs and professional fighters alike are known for their exceptional fitness, strength, technical skill, and hand-eye coordination. Having the right gear is non-negotiable. Fighters must use high-quality equipment to prevent injury, hone their talent, and improve performance.
DMOOSE delivers with this new premium line of boxing products.
“Boxing and MMA are incredibly technical sports that are exploding in popularity. But with every fight, there is also a real possibility of injury,” said founder Mussayab Ehtesham. “We are thrilled to add this new boxing equipment series to the DMOOSE product line. These premium products, with the highest quality materials and construction, enable boxers and MMA fighters to enjoy the thrill of the fight while protecting their body from injury.”
Fans agree:
“I’m a huge fan of DMoose products, and these gloves are no exception to the other high-quality ones I’ve ordered from them in the past. I’ve been doing boxing workouts and training with friends for most of my life. I found these gloves to be durable, tough, designed well. After dealing with a boxing fracture as a teenager, I’ve been protective of my hands. These gloves do the trick, so I’d recommend them.” - Customer Review, October 2021.
Fighters look for products that address comfort, fit, and durability, whether training for fun or competition.
DMOOSE’s most popular boxing product, boxing gloves, has advanced padding with “super skin” engineered leather, ensuring superior hand protection. Additionally, the equilibrium foam provides impeccable shock absorption, and customers stay comfortable with ideally placed perforated ventilation holes. Whether you are sparring, training, or competing, DMOOSE premium boxing gloves come in five weight options to meet your specific need.
“Whether you are looking for a great workout, or if you are training to take home a championship, do your research when it comes to equipment,” said founder Mussayab Ehtesham. “Don’t compromise your safety with something sub-par. Premium materials and specially designed fight gear can make all the difference in bodily protection and performance.”
DMOOSE is a premium health and fitness brand that provides high-quality fitness equipment and supplements for athletes. It is a company with the “No More Bull” attitude. For more information on supplements and fitness equipment, visit DMOOSE.com.
About DMOOSE
DMOOSE is engineering a stronger future together. A premium fitness equipment company that provides leading-edge solutions, DMOOSE is driven by innovation and actualized by the passion for helping and motivating everyone. DMOOSE’S innovative home gym solutions help everybody experience freedom through fitness, supporting healthy, balanced lives by providing people with the support, motivation, and tools they need to achieve their fitness goals and reach full life balance. No More Bull. Visit DMOOSE at dmoose.com and join their fitness community on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
