Hennessey Digital Offers Free Website, SEO to High-Profile Socialite as Congratulations for Passing Baby Bar

Hennessey Digital offers to build Kim Kardashian a website and SEO services as congratulations for passing the baby bar in California.

We’re ready to help Kim [Kardashian] start building her online presence as a lawyer focused on helping people get the justice they deserve.” — Jason Hennessey

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, the leading digital marketing agency for the legal industry, has offered Kim Kardashian a complimentary website and SEO services as congratulations for passing the baby bar.

The baby bar, or First-Year Law Students’ Examination, is the first in a series of exams to pass the state bar of California. Jason Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital and the author of best-selling book Law Firm SEO, is thrilled for Kardashian and extended the offer of a website and SEO as soon as the news broke.

“This is an impressive achievement,” Hennessey says. “I can’t even imagine how much work Kim Kardashian put into passing the baby bar. As soon as she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work practicing law in California, we’re ready to help Kim start building her online presence as a lawyer focused on helping people get the justice they deserve.”

Known as “the digital marketing agency you wish you’d hired first,” Hennessey Digital prides itself on its culture of innovation and transparency, and company leadership is open about its reasons for wanting to build Kardashian’s website.

“We work with lawyers all over the country, and we know what it takes for them to succeed online,“ says Scott Shrum, President and COO of Hennessey Digital. “Just as we have helped noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump build and expand his website, we would be honored to help Kim Kardashian build on her work in The Justice Project and reach more people online.”

Hennessey Digital’s clients include top law firms across the US. With the potential of adding Kardashian to its roster of high-profile attorneys—and its three-year Vivid Vision recently made public—the 100%-virtual agency is poised for explosive growth in 2022 and beyond.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.