Hennessey Digital Releases Its Three-Year Vivid Vision For Growth

Hennessey Digital released its Vivid Vision for business innovation and expansion through 2024.

We crafted Hennessey Digital’s three-year Vivid Vision towards exponential achievement by the end of 2024, and it’s a statement to our team, our clients, and the world about what we stand for.” — Michele Patrick

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital has released its Vivid Vision for the next three years, a bold move from the award-winning marketing agency for top law firms and other service industries.

The Vivid Vision concept and related book were created by executive coach and author Cameron Herold, who coaches Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Hennessey, President and COO Scott Shrum, and VP of Operations Matt McLean.

Jason Hennessey wrote Hennessey Digital’s Vivid Vision to bring clarity on how the company will build toward its plan for 2024. A Vivid Vision must include enough detail for the team to see the future the same way the leader sees it. It also must be shared publicly to truly be effective, as Hennessey describes.

“Cameron [Herold] says the Vivid Vision must come from the CEO, whose role is to be a visionary for the business. It’s written three years into the future because that’s far enough out to think big, but close enough for me to paint a detailed picture for our team to understand and execute on. We’re sharing Hennessey Digital’s Vivid Vision with the world because it holds us accountable to our goals, and we believe in being transparent with who we are and where we’re going,” Hennessey says.

Expanding beyond the agency, Hennessey Digital’s Vivid Vision also includes related businesses under parent company Hennessey Group, Inc. such as iloveseo.com and newly opened Hennessey Studios. The Vivid Vision illustrates its detailed financial goals, in-house technology development plans, and culture notes with a list of awards.

Hennessey Digital CFO Michele Patrick explains how building towards the company’s Vivid Vision aligns with its culture, including how it does business with external and internal customers.

“Pinpointed to its purest essence, our North Star continues to be value creation for our clients and our team. We crafted Hennessey Digital’s three-year Vivid Vision towards exponential achievement by the end of 2024, and it’s a statement to our team, our clients, and the world about what we stand for,” Patrick says.

“At Hennessey Digital, we believe that building toward our Vivid Vision will also lead to explosive company KPI growth. Number 22 of our 127 Code of Honor defines how the Vivid Vision fuels our engine: ‘We practice radical empathy to educate and illuminate one another, and we empower one another by providing clear intentions, outcomes, and support.’ This is how our Vivid Vision will serve us well with clarity, focus, and unity.”

2021 brought growth and recognition for Hennessey Digital with multiple key hires and award wins, including a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. With its Vivid Vision now public knowledge, Hennessey Digital is laying the groundwork for the future as its leadership team meets at Hennessey Studios in North Hollywood for its annual retreat and planning sessions next week.



About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.