Hennessey Digital Announces a Hire, a Transfer, and a Promotion for Key Roles in SEO, Content, and Engineering

Hennessey Digital adds to its roster of key talent in SEO, content, and engineering with a new hire, internal transfer, and promotion.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital has hired Tina Elghazi as its new Director of SEO, transferred Jessica Rowe into a new role as Director of Content, and promoted Blin Kazazi to Vice President of Engineering.

A Los Angeles native and Tulane University graduate, Tina Elghazi joins Hennessey Digital with over a decade of SEO and digital marketing experience. Past roles in content marketing and digital PR gave Elghazi an appreciation for all things digital with a deep focus in SEO and leveraging cross-channel content.

“SEO is very much a ‘look it up, do it yourself, and figure it out’ thing, which suits how my brain works. I love it, but I’m even more passionate about leading, growing, and mentoring people. I’m excited to join forces with Jessica Rowe’s team because our skills complement each other really well,” Elghazi says.

Now Hennessey Digital’s Director of Content, Jessica Rowe has transferred from her previous role as Director of Client Services. With a background in content marketing, digital PR, and account management, Rowe will lead Hennessey Digital’s team of content strategists and writers.

“Content is all in service of providing what the client needs. After being on the front lines, I know what our clients want and what they expect. My creative writing background and experience growing and scaling processes and strategies for content teams will help us deliver quality content to clients in unique ways, and that’s where Tina and the SEO team come in,” Rowe says.

Both Rowe and Elghazi report to Hennessey Digital Vice President of SEO Marian Mursa.

The latest promotion to Vice President at Hennessey Digital, Blin Kazazi joined the agency in 2020 as Director of Engineering. Kazazi leads an international team of developers to build and rebuild clients’ websites and create proprietary technology like the HD Platform to enhance the client experience.

In addition to role changes and key hires, Hennessey Digital is also celebrating a string of recent wins and recognition, including 2021 MarComs Gold Awards and a growing roster of high-profile legal industry clients.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.