MCE Systems Appoints New VP for Delivery
With its market-leading software and focus on innovation, MCE has an unrivaled opportunity to deliver solutions that both make the lives of Operators and their Partners easier”TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd., the global pioneer of omnichannel device lifecycle management for the electronics and mobile device industry, announced today the appointment of Shachar Reuven to Vice President for Delivery.
— Shachar Reuven
Shachar has served mce since 2011 in several different roles. Before his new appointment, he served as R&D Director. In this role, he acted as a catalyst within MCE’s R&D team - overseeing and managing the department's workload, task management, version control, and overall deployment delivery.
“We have long admired and respected the ability and reputation of Shachar, and believe that he is the perfect fit for this role within MCE’s executive team. His deep technical knowledge, combined with an understanding of MCE’s customers’ needs make him invaluable to the company’s future innovation across the device lifecycle management sector now, and long into the future”, MCE’s COO and CFO Kobi Friedman said. Friedman continued: “He will focus on strategically supporting the expanded growth of our software delivery network worldwide - increasing the market share of our extensive portfolio of software solutions to Tier-1 Operators and their Partners”.
“I'm excited by this promotion at such a pivotal time for MCE Systems,” Reuven commented. “With its market-leading software and focus on innovation, MCE has an unrivaled opportunity to deliver solutions that both make the lives of Operators and their Partners easier. And also yield multi-million-dollar opportunities for growth across new markets, such IoT, TV, and white appliances.”
Editor’s Notes:
mce Systems is a pioneer in Omnichannel device lifecycle management, simplifying customers’ lives and increasing both revenues and delivery efficiency for Operators and their Partners while creating more than $2.5B of shareholder value to date. Its industry-leading solutions range across device diagnostics and care, trade-in with a price guarantee, and device returns. All are Omnichannel ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customers issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 16 years of experience, MCE Systems has become the trusted solution to Tier-1 Operators and Industry Partners.
