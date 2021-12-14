Ahmed Bin Sulayem was awarded at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment event

The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk (from left to right) H.E.Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel & Ahmed Bin Sulayem

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle celebrates the recognition of excellence at the Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk, which was held last December 8th, 2021, at TAJ-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The award is given to worthy high-profile individuals or institutions that deserve praise for a remarkable milestone. It is a prestigious honor that recognizes the best of the best influential people.

The Abrahamic Business Circle bestowed the "Business Excellence Award 2021" recognition to Ahmed Bin Sulayem in BUSINESS EXCELLENCE CATEGORY. Whose mentorship has been recognized globally, contributing significantly to the new economy in preparing business leaders to manage any disruptive or unexpected situations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem is the Executive Chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities, DMCC. Ahmed has driven its growth from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to the world's leading free zone in 2021, with over 19,000 member companies from 180 countries, employing around 65,000 people.

DMCC is a government entity established in 2002 to enhance commodity trade flows through Dubai. They perform a range of roles that continue to position Dubai as the preferred destination for global commodities trade and DMCC as the world's No.1 Free Zone.

The award presented by Dr. Raphael Nagel recognizes his hard work in promoting business and economic diplomacy in the UAE. And also his exemplary way to connect people under one roof.

H.E. Dr.Dr. Raphael Nagel is the founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, and his vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution channels, and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.