Dr. Michael Freeland Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya

International speaker and trainer Dr. Michael Freeland was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West after an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya

A single purpose-driven entrepreneur has the potential to change the world. Imagine what a community of them can do.” — Dr. Astell Collins

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the ceremony held on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, Dr. Michael Freeland from the U.S. was awarded the most prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana. The event was dubbed "Live Your BEST Life Nairobi" which was designed to bring insight and transformation to the attendees.Dr. Michael was honored for his global initiative "Developing Your Mental Real-Of-State," which seeks to add value and understanding to the lives of others around the world, thereby creating better communities.Freeland is the host of the annual "Developing Your Mental Real-Of-State" conference centered around personal growth and development. Mental Real-of-State is a term used by Dr. Freeland, and the concept focuses on mindset and the ability to overcome challenges. Having lived with Milroy's disease his whole life, Dr. Freeland shares his experience and lessons he's learned to provide move-ahead strategies for others.Dr. Freeland was recently awarded the rare yet very high honor of receiving a military service coin from retired U.S. Colonel Margaret Fournier at his "Developing Your Mental Real-Of-State" conference held in the United States. Margaret Fournier recognized Dr. Freeland for his work and commitment to helping others overcome life's challenges and setbacks. This coin was previously awarded to then President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden during their participation in the 57th Inaugural Ceremonies.Dr. Michael has also authored the book entitled "Free Your Land – Developing Your Mental Real-Of-State" which has been made available in the libraries of U.S. prisons and juvenile detention facilities in the states of Kansas and Missouri. Colonel Margaret said the book is a much-needed tool for mental resilience and will serve as a valuable resource to inmates wanting to make lasting change. Additionally, Freeland received an Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) for his work.Other recent recognition and awards received by Dr. Freeland include:• 2019 iChange Nations™ Community Ambassador Award• 2020 World Civility Ambassador Appointment• 2021 USA Civility Person of the year Award• 2021 World Civility I Have a Solution AwardThis newest award named after Dr. Collins further solidifies Dr. Freeland’s service to others.The Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader AwardDr. Astell Collins is Guyana's distinguished youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories. Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic development.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for PANCAP Coordinating Unit (CARICOM) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."Dr. Astell was included within an elite group of world leaders as he was awarded the "Global Leadership Award" at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. Additionally, he received the World Civility Award and was appointed as a Civility Ambassador.Dr. Michael Freeland was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange NationsTM Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West . Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. Freeland is now in the company of several world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange Nations™ organization.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

