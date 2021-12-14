Joe Tierney and Jamie Milas Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Joe Tierney, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Gentlemantoker.com Jamie Milas, VP of Marketing at Medical Microinstruments (MMI) SpA

My mother taught me, not by her words, but how she lived her life to be strong in the face of adversity, to never stop growing, and to keep your principles even when no one is watching.” — Joe Tierney, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Gentlemantoker.com

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Even positive disruption will have negative consequences. Ride-shares are my favorite example. Maybe New York City had its taxi industry working well before smartphones, but trying to get a cab in or around Washington DC was nearly impossible before Uber and Lyft showed up. The price is transparent. If there are any issues with the driver, I can record it on my phone and upload it to TikTok later (kidding).

With all the positives that ride-shares have brought, they’ve also created serious, oft-reported issues. Innovation will always outpace regulations, therefore responsibility must fall on the innovator to consider the potential consequences and implement solutions. Uber should have had a stricter screening process for drivers when it started because the inherent danger involved with having a stranger drive you home is clearly apparent. The Keurig cup inventor disrupted the electric coffee-maker industry, but has since renounced his work for its harm to the environment. And that’s starting with what we assume were fair, entrepreneurial aspirations to improve people’s lives.

True negative disruption pursues profit for profit’s sake and denies the human dignity and intelligence of its customer. I’m talking about loot boxes! They put loot boxes in my video games! Used to be a time when you could take pride in all the cool weapons, characters, and skins you collected playing the game. You know how much they want to unlock Sindel in the new Mortal Kombat? Like $5! For each extra character! For a game I already paid $60 for! Introducing pay-to-win mechanics degrades the experience, while hooking a generation of school-age kids on gambling is obviously a flawless idea that couldn’t possibly have a negative impact.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My dad made a strong case to learn a trade instead of racking up student loan debt to attend college, and going into the print industry taught me a number of skills and good work habits that helped me succeed working for myself. I’m not sure if ranting about weed on the internet is technically a trade, but I’m sure he’d have a laugh about it.

Jamie Milas, VP of Marketing at Medical Microinstruments (MMI) SpA

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t always be predictable.

Being unpredictable every now and then keeps people on their toes and allows you to avoid being pigeonholed by your own habits. So often in my career I’ve heard, ‘Jamie will do it’, ‘Jamie will fix it’, ‘Jamie always says yes’, etc. This behavior can lead to people taking advantage of your kindness and hard work. Always be a team player but know when to say no or stand your ground. Being a pleaser doesn’t always get you ahead.

2. No job is a life sentence.

No job is perfect. There are always pros and cons to every role. I always try to remind myself that where I work is a choice that I make every day and that I have options. This helps me to focus on the positive aspects rather than getting frustrated with things that are not ideal. At the same time, a career takes an enormous amount of time, energy, and dedication. If you’ve done all you can to improve your situation and still aren’t happy, it’s better to move on.

3. Exceptional managers are rare.

I always hoped to have great managers to mentor me, give me constructive feedback, and help me achieve my professional goals. In reality, people are promoted for many reasons and having a manager title doesn’t make you a manager, or at least not a good one. I have been blessed to work for some exceptional people but have also had some negative experiences. Over the years, I found ways to contribute to my own advancement through constant learning, critical self-assessment, and emulating the habits of my role models.

My old boss at the print shop once advised me to get the best out of negative situations. Most people, even if they’re upset, will relax if you take the time to empathize and listen.

