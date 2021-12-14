Niambe McIntosh and Julia Dawe Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Niambe McIntosh, head of the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand; Managing Member of Tosh Holdings LLC; Board Chairperson for the Peter Tosh Foundation Ltd.; and President of PT Capital LLC Julia Dawe, creator of Blingo Candice Georgiadis

Niambe McIntosh, head of the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand; Managing Member of Tosh Holdings LLC; Board Chairperson for the Peter Tosh Foundation Ltd.; and President of PT Capital LLC

Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/

or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

Achieving gender parity will not happen overnight, but all of us have a role to play in promoting gender equality.

Individuals must consciously listen to and defend women and girls. We must actively create, attend, and welcome them to safe platforms where their voices will be heard in every aspect of life, including business.

Companies need to lead by example and be led by intention; They must commit to achieving gender parity. Creating a corporate culture that values women, recruits and promotes diverse leaders, and educates company executives and employees about gender biases and inclusive practices.

Ultimately it comes down to setting good intentions, measuring their success, and adjusting as needed.

Society, in general, must be vigilant in demanding the representation and leadership of women and girls in all spaces. Some people don’t like change, while others have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo, but the truth is that we all win when we have diversity.

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 nonintuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

1. Diversity is a must. If you are in cannabis, you have to be diverse, PERIOD. There are no acceptable excuses here. Every cannabis company should have a diversity plan. We need diversity in ownership, leadership, employees, supply chains, vendors, and right down to the products on your shelves. Every company should seek out education that will make their organization a part of the solution rather than perpetuate the problem.

2. Find your Niche. This space is quickly becoming oversaturated, with every brand and company desirous of being a household name in the cannabis sector. It’s imperative to find your niche and be the best brand in that niche. Know your audience, demographics, and identity. Running in all directions will not get you far. Fine-tune and shoot straight.

Julia Dawe, creator of Blingo

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Entrepreneurship is not a straight road up! Obstacles appear all of the time. Some examples of obstacles I’ve faced include receiving samples of products that were ugly, delays in shipments, language barriers between myself and manufacturers resulting in being told “no that’s not possible” for multiple months, Covid, etc. It can feel like a grind! But don’t be discouraged! If you have an idea that you love and you think others will too… keep pushing!

Put yourself out there! One thing I think I did really well in my first year of business was seeking out and signing up for every opportunity for exposure! I have to admit, putting myself and my product out there for purchase and hence, review was SCARY! But, one step at a time! Seeing customers genuinely love Blingo was very rewarding and seemed to fuel my desire to tell more people about it. The more you put yourself out there, the more opportunities you’ll find! In my first year of business I contacted a few hundred influencers, attended multiple trade shows, applied to be on many TV segments, etc. and I experienced a lot of success because of it.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help! You might think “why would THAT person want to help me?!” Everyone started somewhere! In my experience, people who have no reason to help me have been so willing to share their expertise! Two examples- Michele Romanow from Dragon’s Den, and Rachel from Hillberg and Berk. Both are super successful Canadian, female, entrepreneurs with who I’ve had the opportunity to connect with since starting Blingo. Both of them are busy women and I thought they definitely wouldn’t have time to invest in me but both have been so generous in providing incredible mentorship.

