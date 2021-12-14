TechForge Media & CloudTech News Announces Launch of New Virtual Hybrid Cloud Event
TechForge Media, in association with CloudTech News introduces Hybrid Cloud Congress; a virtual event focusing on how to achieve excellence in the cloud.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechForge Media, in association with CloudTech News introduces Hybrid Cloud Congress; a virtual event focusing on the business benefits born out of combining and unifying public cloud and private cloud services to create a single, adaptable, swift, and cost-optimal IT infrastructure.
Hybrid Cloud Congress taking place virtually on 18 January 2022 will explore how establishing a strategic hybrid cloud can align IT resources with business and application needs to accelerate optimal business outcomes and achieve excellence in the cloud.
“The virtual event will bring together more than 500 industry leading IT Directors and cloud specialists within SMEs and large corporates responsible for cloud migration strategies in their businesses”, says Lisa Solovieva, Hybrid Cloud Congress Programme Manager.
The event will consist of live and on-demand sessions covering topics such as:
• Management: Tips to optimize your hybrid cloud management
• Data: How to unleash the power of data in your hybrid cloud
• Customer Experience: Delivering a better customer experience with hybrid cloud
• Security & Governance: How to secure and govern your hybrid cloud
Confirmed speakers include:
• Equinix, Leanne Starace, Senior Vice President, Solutions Architecture and Sales Engineering
• Walmart, Fernando Velazquez, CTO - Digital Transformation & Innovation Director
• PayPal, Vladimir Bacvanski, Distinguished Architect
• Cloud Industry Forum, David Terrar, Chair
• Mars, Praveen Moturu, Vice President, Chief Enterprise Architect
• Co-op, Scott Robertson, Principal Cloud Technology Solution Architect
• TSB Bank, Konstantin Denishev, Head of Workplace Technology
• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Luiz Gondim, Global Vice President Innovation
• Ridge, Jonathan Seelig, Co-Founder & Chairman
To see all speakers and explore the full agenda, please register for free via the Hybrid Cloud Congress website: https://techforge.pub/events/hybrid-cloud-congress-2/
Hybrid Cloud Congress’ launch partner Equinix commented:
“It’s great to be working alongside TechForge Media and to have Leanne Starace speaking at this event. As a Senior Vice President at Equinix, working with our Solutions Architects and sales engineering team, Leanne will provide insights into the top benefits of hybrid cloud, along with an overview of the trends, market development and future outlook of hybrid cloud models. We’re looking forward to connecting with hundreds of industry-leading cloud professionals during the event, and discussing the ever-evolving nature of digital-first strategies.”
If you’d like to join the speaker line up, promote your brand as an innovator and industry leader before, during and after the event, get in touch today to find out more about available partnership opportunities. Spaces are limited, so get in touch today on enquiries@techforge.pub!
CONTACT THE TEAM
If you have any questions, please get in touch with the team on:
Megan Davis
Head of Marketing
megan@techforge.pub
https://techforge.pub/
ABOUT TECHFORGE MEDIA
TechForge is a market-leading publishing company, event organiser, and digital services provider, focusing specifically on the enterprise application of technology.
We welcome thousands of subscribers and readers to our eight dedicated news sites each week, while our content reaches in excess of 7 million technology professionals directly through social channels. Our virtual events, physical events and online executive roundtables and webinars are attended by forward-thinking CxOs who are developing and implementing technology strategies for their organisations.
OTHER TECHFORGE MEDIA EVENTS
This event is brought to you by TechForge Media. TechForge has a variety of upcoming free virtual events that you can view here: https://techforge.pub/upcoming-events/
Megan Davis
TechForge Media
1179809020 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other