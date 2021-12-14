Zoned Properties CEO Bryan McLaren Named Top Commercial Real Estate Expert in Arizona
This recognition named Zoned Properties CEO, Bryan McLaren as one of the only cannabis commercial real estate professionals in this esteemed list of over 100.
McLaren was one of the only cannabis focused CRE professionals selected in the 2022 People & Projects to Know in Commercial Real Estate Accolades.
Zoned Properties (OTCQB:ZDPY)
The People & Projects to Know in Commercial Real Estate is an annual recognition of visionaries and leaders in the industry. According to AZRE Magazine, these are the people that are “driving and shaping commercial real estate in Arizona.”
For mainstream commercial real estate, net absorption, rental rates and sales volume have been at historic highs with vacancies at an all-time low. Commercial real estate in highly regulated industries is even more competitive with the layer of zoning, federal banking implications, and landlord tenant complications.
“Being recognized as a commercial real estate leader alongside mainstream professionals is what we have been working towards for the past decade. Smart real estate and community development is the key to successfully transitioning a legacy marketplace such as cannabis into our modern communities and creating a new paradigm for prosperity. The outlook on federal legalization in regulated industries such as cannabis remains high, and our team at Zoned Properties strives to be a leading voice for change in the cannabis industry,” said CEO Bryan McLaren.
Zoned Properties was also recently recognized as “Best Commercial Cannabis Real Estate Company in the U.S.” in the Commercial Cannabis Awards 2021 through Global Health & Pharma. This award symbolizes the hard work, dedication, and effort that organizations such as Zoned Properties have applied throughout the challenges faced in the midst of a global pandemic.
Zoned Properties continues to provide a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development and investment model; Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Data Services. For more information on Zoned Properties, visit www.zonedproperties.com.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development and investment model; Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Data Services each cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 14269 N. 87th Street, Suite 205, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
COVID-19 Statement
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. We are monitoring this closely, and although operations have not been materially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to date, the ultimate duration and severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment and our business is uncertain. Currently, all of the properties in our portfolio are open to our Significant Tenants pursuant to state and local government requirements. We did not experience in 2020, and to date have not experienced in 2021, any material changes to our operations from COVID-19. We do not anticipate any such material changes for the remainder of 2021. Our tenants are continuing to generate revenue at these properties and they have continued to make rental payments in full and on time and we believe the tenants’ liquidity position is sufficient to cover its expected rental obligations. Accordingly, while we do not anticipate an impact on our operations, we cannot estimate the duration of the pandemic and potential impact on our business if the properties must close or if the tenants are otherwise unable or unwilling to make rental payments. In addition, a severe or prolonged economic downturn could result in a variety of risks to our business, including weakened demand for our properties and a decreased ability to raise additional capital when needed on acceptable terms, if at all. At this time, the Company is unable to estimate the impact of this event on its operations.
