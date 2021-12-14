Zoned Properties CEO Bryan McLaren Named Top Commercial Real Estate Expert in Arizona

Zoned Properties was also recently recognized as “Best Commercial Cannabis Real Estate Company in the U.S.” in the Commercial Cannabis Awards 2021 through Global Health & Pharma.

This recognition named Zoned Properties CEO, Bryan McLaren as one of the only cannabis commercial real estate professionals in this esteemed list of over 100.

The People & Projects to Know in Commercial Real Estate is an annual recognition of visionaries and leaders in the industry. According to AZRE Magazine, these are the people that are “driving and shaping commercial real estate in Arizona.”