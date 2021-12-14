PNA | K2BW Power Networking Alliance | Keys To Building Wealth Offers Entrepreneurial Mindset Program
Thinking Like an Entrepreneur Will Change Your Life - YOU are the future of work
In today’s rapidly changing, highly-complex world, the need for entrepreneurial thinkers at all levels of society has never been greater”TACOMA, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA | K2BW announces a partnership with the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative (ELI) to provide the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program to ignite the entrepreneurial mindset and cultivate an entrepreneurial culture.
— Gary Schoeniger
Success Mindset is an educational program offered by PNA | K2BW that engages participants in the fundamental aspects of an entrepreneurial mindset, based on the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program developed by the Kauffman Foundation and the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative.
Ice House redefines entrepreneurship as more than an academic discipline, reaching far beyond the concept of traditional business creation and small business management. Entrepreneurship is a mindset; a framework for thinking and acting that can empower anyone to succeed. It is a mindset that can empower ordinary people to accomplish the extraordinary.
PNA | K2BW explores ways to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, and develop ways to educate and empower our undeserved communities in the Seattle/Tacoma area by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth.
The Ice House Program is an experiential, problem-based learning program designed to inspire and engage participants in the fundamental aspects of an entrepreneurial mindset. ELI is the creator of the Ice House Program and ELI Founder Gary Schoeniger is the co-author of the program’s companion text, Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Life Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur, a powerful and compelling story that captures the essence of an entrepreneurial mindset and the unlimited opportunities it can provide.
“An entrepreneurial mindset shifts every day thinking into a new framework, empowering people to identify problems and deploy solutions using creative and critical thinking, effective problem solving, communication, and teamwork. And, in today’s rapidly changing, highly-complex world, the need for entrepreneurial thinkers at all levels of society has never been greater,” Schoeniger said.
Success Mindset Program Blended/Hybrd Delivery
Online Virtual and Live In Classroom
Location: The R.I.S.E. Center
2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Tacoma, WA 98405
To register for the program, or learn about this initiative please visit: mindset.mypna.org or mindset.k2bw.org
