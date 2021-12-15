A Place Called Home Partners with SoCalGas to Deliver Holiday Magic to Hundreds of South Central Families in Need
On Wednesday, December 15, APCH will safely deliver more than 5,000 gifts, groceries and other household essentials to hundreds of families in South CentralLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home delivers holiday magic for hundreds of South Central LA families in need thanks to community partnership with SoCalGas and other sponsors.
WHAT: A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is hosting its annual Joy for the Holidays toy distribution event. Pre-pandemic, nearly 3,000 people stopped by the organization’s campus located at 29th Street and Central Ave. in historic South Central Los Angeles for free food, gifts, art projects, live music, and photos with Santa. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this highly anticipated annual event has pivoted to a delivery-only model to ensure families stay safe and can still experience the magic of the holidays. Volunteers from SoCalGas, DBS Bank, Starbucks, Urban Land Institute, the APCH Board of Directors, APCH Leadership Council, APCH Shaheen Scholarship Program and APCH Staff, will safely pack bags with more than 5,000 toys, books, and other essentials, as well as groceries–including fresh produce. Everything will be safely delivered to families by volunteers and Groceries 2 U, a local small business based in South Central LA.
WHO: More than 400 local families, over 1,000 young people, APCH staff and dozens of safely distanced on-site volunteers. This event is made possible by the generosity of our partners and sponsors, SoCalGas, NBC Universal, Magical Elves, Anthem Blue Cross, and Sunwest Bank, and the volunteer support provided by SoCalGas, Starbucks, DBS Bank, City First Bank, Sunwest Bank, Harbor Church LA, Mosaic 1781, Urban Land Institute, and members of the APCH Board of Directors, APCH Leadership Council, APCH Shaheen Scholarship Program, APCH Staff, and dozens of individual community members.
WHEN: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
9:30-10:30 AM: Confirmed Media is welcome on campus*
11:00 AM until completion – all groceries delivered to homes
*All media must wear PPE, maintain social distancing protocols and submit to a check-in process upon entering APCH’s campus.
WHERE: A Place Called Home | 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
WHY: For many families in South Central, the holidays are already a stressful time, and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that stress has only been amplified. Not only are we providing vital resources including groceries, and household supplies, but we are ensuring that South Central youth and families can experience the joy and celebration of the holiday season. Since APCH’s founding one year after the Los Angeles Unrest in 1992, the organization has directly served more than 20,000 South Central youth and families through programs in the arts, civic engagement, education and wellbeing; and thousands more community members via its community and distribution events providing household essentials to families living in poverty.
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
