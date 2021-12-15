MyTrucker Pro Partners with TrüNorth Global

Serving members with access to the leading provider of commercial asset protection.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro and TrüNorth Global are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring members of MyTrucker Pro services and valuable industry insights from TrüNorth Global. TrüNorth Global is the leading global provider of commercial asset protection for all commercial trucks, construction equipment, steam and cargo ships, power generation, and air.

The agreement brings together services for the transportation industry in one place. As the industry changes and shifts connecting a growing community platform with a commercial asset protection provider allows for users to make smart decisions about how to protect their assets. MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to connecting tools, services and resources for the transportation industry and TrüNorth Global provides the most comprehensive aftermarket warranty programs such as TrüNorth and OEM2 warranties, TrüTow roadside assistance service, MyTruckWarranty programs for Class 3-7 commercial work trucks, and flexible private-label programs based on the needs of their dealer partners and their hard-working customers.

“Our partnership with TrüNorth Global allows our members to save money and protect their valuable assets,” said Ernie Lopez, MyTrucker Pro Founding Team Member and Vice President of Marketing. “We understand that protecting your equipment is important, especially when your equipment is a means to keep your income stream stable. MyTrucker Pro is invested in bringing valuable and trusted partnerships to our members, TrüNorth Global is the leading provider and is a trusted thought leader in the transportation industry. We look forward to bringing their expertise to our community.”

Members of MyTrucker Pro will now be able to purchase warranty protection at a discounted price. However, members will get more than just a product from TrüNorth Global, they will get comprehensive information that will help them better understand how to adjust to complex changes in the industry. As the transportation industry copes with change and prepares for the future, we know that our members need easy access to good information.

“Partnering with MyTrucker Pro is a great opportunity to connect across our industry, and create impact across industry and market sectors,” said William Eskridge, TrüNorth Global Chairman/CEO. “The past ten years brought profound changes to the transportation industry. As we enter a new year, I believe the industry will continue to experience unprecedented levels of disruption stemming from new technologies that will create new markets and business channels, partnering with MyTrucker Pro aligns seamlessly with our core values and innovation promises.”

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and to bring value added partnerships to our members. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal, we provide a site to connect with other like-minded professional, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. Our Business Advantage partnerships, such as this one with TrüNorth Global, bring our members access to much needed industry specific trusted providers, allowing for increased business savings and driving a competitive edge for the future.

MyTrucker Pro is a growing platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connection around the globe in single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through valuable trusted partnership programs designed for them.

www.mytruckerpro.com