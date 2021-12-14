A Place Called Home Selected as Recipient of the Citi Foundation’s Community Progress Makers Initiative
Unrestricted grant of $500,000 will help APCH address greatest needs of youth and families and advance long-term goals for equity in South Central community.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home was selected by Citi Foundation as a recipient of the Community Progress Makers initiative, which supports visionary organizations across the U.S. that are working to connect low-income communities and communities of color to greater social and economic opportunity. As a Community Progress Maker, A Place Called Home will receive a multi-year, unrestricted grant of $500,000 and access to technical assistance and a supportive learning community from 2022 – 2023.
For nearly 30 years, A Place Called Home has been an oasis for youth in South Central Los Angeles, a historically disadvantaged neighborhood, and now, one hit hardest by the pandemic.
“COVID has shed a bright light on the magnitude of systemic inequities faced by our South Central community. Since the onset of the pandemic, APCH has continued to enrich the lives of our members through hundreds of virtual classes, and has provided hundreds of families with financial support for rent and utilities, and delivered thousands of meals, art supplies, computers, books, and more,” said Jewel Delegall, APCH Chief Program Officer. Added APCH CEO, Jonathan Zeichner, “We are deeply grateful to the Citi Foundation for this meaningful investment that will allow us to expand our efforts to meet the increased needs of our families, and to empower our youth to overcome obstacles and achieve their future goals.”
Through Citi Foundation’s support, A Place Called Home will continue to address the critical basic needs of young people and families—housing, food, rent and utilities—and will advance its commitment to racial and social equity by bridging the digital divide through providing members with the technology and tools they need to be successful. As APCH prepares to safely re-open its campus to members in January 2022, Citi Foundation’s support will also ensure that the young people of South Central and their families will have access to the resources and support they need to be successful whether on campus or off.
Young people and families are relying on APCH now more than ever as they navigate the long, bumpy road to recovery. Citi Foundation’s unrestricted support affirms the importance of APCH’s work, and in the uncertainty due to COVID, is especially critical as it will direct funding to the areas of greatest need and highest impact.
The newest cohort of Community Progress Makers includes 50 leading nonprofit organizations selected through a competitive Request for Proposals process, with a strong track record of supporting underserved communities across six U.S. cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. The Citi Foundation will provide a supportive learning community through which grantees can connect to share best practices and strengthen their work as social change agents. Technical assistance will also be provided by the Urban Institute to help measure the cohort’s impact and progress.
“Six years ago, the Citi Foundation launched Community Progress Makers with a vision of empowering community leaders to grow their transformative impact through unrestricted, trust-based funding,” said Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development and President of the Citi Foundation. “This kind of approach and support is more important than ever as the U.S. continues to address the root causes and impacts of income and wealth inequality. Through the Community Progress Makers initiative, these social innovators and advocates can continue to look for new ways of addressing long-standing societal challenges at scale.”
From 2015 to 2019, the Citi Foundation has provided $40 million in multi-year, unrestricted funding to 72 Community Progress Makers, helping to place over 45,000 people in affordable housing, train over 33,000 people for employment, save over $10 million in energy costs, and expand over 12,000 small businesses.
APCH is pleased to join the following organizations as part of the 2021 cohort of Citi Progress Makers in LA:
A Place Called Home
Central City Neighborhood Partners
CHIRLA
Clifford Beers Housing
Enterprise Community Partners
Little Tokyo Service Center
PARS Equality Center Los Angeles
Puente Learning Center
Vermont Slauson Local Development Corporation
For more information about Community Progress Makers and to view the full list of organizations across the United States, please visit: www.citifoundation.com/cpm
###
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
About the Citi Foundation
The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.
Media Contact
Maggie Stillman, APCH Communications
e: mstillman@apch.org | c: (845) 522-2840
Maggie Stillman
A Place Called Home
+1 323-232-7653 ext. 3230
mstillman@apch.org