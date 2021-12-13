Victim in Plymouth Fire Succumbs to Injuries 

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said today that a Braunecker Road resident has died of injuries she sustained in an accidental fire in her home last week.

The victim, a 69-year-old woman and the sole occupant of 6 Braunecker Rd., passed away Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a fire that was first reported at about 10:55 on the night of Dec. 8. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has identified the woman as Cathleen Drinan, 69. A nearby neighbor was injured while attempting to help, and a Plymouth firefighter sustained burns to his ears, neck, and back during a search for the victim. Both were transported to area hospitals and are recovering.

“We at the Plymouth Fire Department want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Chief Bradley said. “Older adults face a heightened risk of dying in a fire, so it’s especially important for them to have working smoke alarms on every level of the home and to practice a home escape plan.”

The joint investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth DA’s office determined that the fire began with an unspecified electrical event in the first floor living room, where investigators found a surge protector and various electrical devices in the debris.

“Electrical issues are the second-leading cause of residential fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Always plug space heaters and other appliances directly into a wall socket rather than a power strip or extension cord. Remember not to overload a power strip with too many devices, and when charging devices like laptops and phones, place them on hard, stable surfaces rather than beds or sofas.”

In light of the holiday season, Chief Bradley and State Fire Marshal Ostroskey also urged residents to check the wires on any lights used to decorate Christmas trees and wreaths, and to water trees regularly: a small fire near a dry tree can engulf a room in seconds.

