The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo announces collaboration with IWBC

Announcing a new, critical partnership that benefits the sustainability industry.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks big news for the sustainability industry. Informa Connect, owner of the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, the largest event for sustainable building in the United States, announced that the Industrialized Wood Based Construction Conference (IWBC), produced by Forest Economic Advisors, will be co-locating with Greenbuild in 2022, November 1 – 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
“As the leading green building event for the past 20 years, Greenbuild is pleased to welcome IWBC into the Greenbuild family” said Sherida Sessa, brand director for Greenbuild. “Our journey to more sustainable, equitable practices in built spaces is increasingly dependent upon open collaboration and strong partnerships and by joining forces with IWBC, the combined communities we serve gain access to a wider array of thought leaders, solutions and resources. Offsite wood construction has several sustainability benefits, making it very synergistic with Greenbuild.”
The Greenbuild and IWBC events will take place at the same time in the Moscone Center and attendees will have access to both expo floors ensuring new, expanded access to the latest and most cutting-edge products and ideas.
In 2021, Greenbuild was held in San Diego, CA, attracting several thousand attendees both in person and virtually. The event, which is supported by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) provided access to top solutions manufacturers in the industry and 125 education sessions to give sustainability professionals the tools to improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in buildings, cities and communities they serve.
The IWBC Conference, founded in 2018 and based in Boston, is the world’s only international wood-based industrialized construction conference. It has become well known, not only for the quality of its content, but also as a venue that attracts leading individuals and innovators in the rapidly expanding industrialized construction community. All forms of offsite manufacturing, including mass timber panelized and modular builders – as well as connections, machinery and software developers meet to explore opportunities, exchange ideas and introduce new technologies to move this industry forward.
“We are very excited to be joining the Greenbuild family” said Art Schmon, Managing Director for IWBC. This collaboration will advance the cause of industrialized wood-based construction and guide the industry ever closer to decarbonizing the built environment.”
About Greenbuild
Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to sustainable building and development. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
About IWBC:
IWBC is the world’s only international industrialized wood-based construction conference. Each year, IWBC attracts the world leaders in mass timber and light frame integrated offsite construction and design, as well leaders in supporting industries such as software developers and producers of connections.
About Forest Economic Advisors:
FEA is the global forest industry’s leading source for independent analysis and forecasts, trusted for rigorous economics and clear communication. FEA economists combine sophisticated mathematical and econometric methodologies with deep market knowledge to provide powerful insights in concise jargon-free language. We help clients inform their business decisions, and get them the answers they need, when they need them.
