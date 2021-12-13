Innocence Inquiry Commission to Hold a Hearing on State v. John Pritchard December 14-15, 2021

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission will hold a hearing on State v. John Pritchard filed in Yancey County (11 CRS 304-305). Judge Thomas H. Lock will preside as chair. The Commission’s executive director, Lindsey Guice Smith, will present the case to Commissioners. The hearing is anticipated to last two days.

No interviews will be provided.

WHEN Tuesday and Wednesday, December 14-15, 2021. The hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.

WHERE To help keep the public and staff safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be livestreamed below.

WATCH LIVE December 14

December 15