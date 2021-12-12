On 12/07/2021, Cpl. Cote investigated a crash on the ME Turnpike northbound in New Gloucester. Joseph Pais (27) of Wayne went off the road after experiencing black ice. Both he and his passenger were transported to CMMC in Lewiston with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle was totaled. Pais was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and was charged with Operating Under the Influence. A blood sample was collected and the results are pending.

On 12/07/2021, Cpl. Cloutier stopped Martin Beavers (31) on the Maine Turnpike northbound in Arundel for an equipment defect. His driver’s license was suspended and he was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear for charges of Forgery and Theft. He was arrested without incident and transported to the York County Jail. He was also summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

On 12/09/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Michael Edwards (26) of New York on the ME turnpike for speeding 106 MPH northbound in Saco. His driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with operating after suspension and criminal speed. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 12/09/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Jorge Campoverde (24) of Massachusetts on the Saco Spur for an equipment defect. Numerous unrestrained adults were present in the back of the work style van, none of whom could provide any identification. Based on the totality of the circumstances US Customs & Border Protection was called for assistance. Campoverde was charged with operating without a license. All the vehicle occupants were taken into federal custody. The vehicle was towed away.

On 12/10/2021, Cpl. Cropper stopped Ethan M. Koerner (19) of Berwick for speeding southbound in Saco. Koerner was found to be suspended and was summonsed for OAS and speeding.