Andy Splichal, Founder of True Online Presence, Chosen One of L.A.’s Business Innovator for 2021

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, Founder of True Online Presence, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Business Innovators, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier entrepreneur, Andy Splichal has earned a place on L.A. Business Innovator list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Andy Splichal, Founder of True Online Presence, into our L.A Business Innovator list."

Andy Splichal founded True Online Presence in 2014. Since then, his company has grown tremendously. The company specializes in working with eCommerce businesses below 5 million in annual sales to maximize their revenue and profits through Pay-Per-Click Management. With Andy's vast knowledge and experience, True Online Presence makes strategic, data-driven decisions proven to increase sales and profitability.

With larger agencies, new accounts are frequently farmed out to junior marketers in the company with minimal experience. At True Online Presence, this is NEVER the case. Andy Splichal personally handles all accounts. With over twenty years of experience running online marketing campaigns, he will be a highly reliable point of contact.

Andy is the author of Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping, Make Each Click Count Using Google Retargeting, and Make Each Click Count T.O.P. Guide To Success Using Google AdWords. In addition, Andy hosts the podcast, Make Each Click Count. Andy is passionate, committed, and determined to impact this industry positively.

In 2019, Splichal also founded Make Each Click Count University. Make Each Click Count University is where Andy can demonstrate techniques for those small to medium-sized businesses. Beyond what Andy shares in his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com, Make Each Click Count University provides live online training classes designed to help you get the most out of your marketing dollars. Make Each Click Count University has successfully transformed into the online marketing destination for companies serious about substantially growing their online sales.

https://www.trueonlinepresence.com/