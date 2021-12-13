Digital Transformation Council to Host Fifth Annual Member Meeting for Industrial, Energy, and Public Sector
ARC Advisory Group
The Digital Transformation Council (DTC) will be holding its Annual Meeting on February 14, 2022 at the ARC Forum.DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Transformation Council (DTC) will be holding its Annual Meeting on February 14, 2022. The meeting will return to an in-person format, hosted at the Renaissance Orlando Hotel at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida (in conjunction with the 26th Annual ARC Industry Forum). Qualified end-users can register for the DTC Annual Meeting, in addition to the ARC Industry Forum, at no additional charge at https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando#register.
At this meeting, DTC members will have an opportunity to share strategies, experiences, and practices with their technology end-user peers and vote on the research priorities for 2022. With its monthly community meetings and the upcoming Annual Meeting at the 2022 ARC Industry Forum on Feb. 14, 2022, the Digital Transformation Council provides technology end-users with ever-expanding opportunities to share challenges, experiences, and lessons learned relative to digital transformation.
Council Grows to Thousands, Expanding Opportunities for End Users to Share Experiences with Peers
Established in 2018, the DTC community has grown to include more than 1,800 professionals from 175+ companies across 18 industrial, energy, and public sector industries. To help ensure open and unbiased dialog among end-users, technology suppliers are specifically excluded from participating in the DTC.
Topics typically discussed at both virtual and in-person DTC meetings include a range of digital transformation issues: strategic planning, workforce and organizational challenges, Industrial IoT, sustainability, advanced analytics and machine learning, edge and cloud computing, industrial data management, industrial cybersecurity, blockchain, digital twins and digital thread, AR/VR applications, additive manufacturing, and so on. Typically, these online DTC meetings feature “Council Chronicle” panels or member presentations. These are recorded, documented, and made accessible to all DTC members via the DTC’s members-only portal.
According to Jane Arnold, Vice President of Global Strategy and Industry 4.0 Execution at Stanley Black & Decker and 2021 DTC steering committee member: “The Digital Transformation Council provides me with an invaluable opportunity to connect and exchange with like-minded industry peers and ARC experts, enabling me to freely discuss the emerging technologies and business trends key to achieving transformational growth. This global network not only helps me to keep track of the rapid development of digital trends, but also provides inspiration to successfully drive our own digital transformation journey in manufacturing.”
About the Digital Transformation Council
ARC Advisory Group created the Digital Transformation Council at the request of its end-user community. The Council is a member-driven community for professionals in industry, energy, and public-sector organizations on a digital transformation path. Members have an opportunity to share their strategies, experiences, and practices to mutually support each other. There is no fee to participate.
About ARC Advisory Group
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
