Slate Roofing: The Hottest Home Trend Of 2022
Slate is officially the best roofing material money can buy. More and more homeowners are investing in this timeless, highly protective material.
The inherent strength and longevity of slate makes it an excellent investment for any homeowner.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the most durable roofing materials, natural slate is a long-lasting, attractive, and historic option for homeowners. Primarily sourced from the Northeast part of the US, this versatile stone is celebrated for its fire resistance, extreme strength against wind and hail, and its 100+ year lifespan.
— Guy Roofing, Inc.
WHERE DOES SLATE COME FROM?
Slate is a type of rock found in certain regions across the world. It is extracted from stone quarries in its raw form, and is cut and polished into finished construction materials (floor tiles, roofing tiles, large sheets, and more). American slate comes largely from the East coast, with Virginia and Pennsylvania being the two largest producers. Buckingham slate (derived from stone quarries in Buckingham County, Virginia) is coveted by architects and homeowners for its rich charcoal-gray color and very low water absorption index (0.4%). Buckingham slate is exported across the globe as an upscale construction material.
WHAT DOES SLATE LOOK LIKE?
Slate is a natural type of stone, and is available in a variety of earth tones. Gray is the most common color of slate, with shades ranging from deep charcoal-black to light bluish-gray. Slate also is available in a variety of greens, red, purple, and black. The color of slate is based on its geographic region; the presence of iron compounds generates different colors in natural slate.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF A SLATE ROOF?
As a roofing material, slate is ideal for a range of climates. Slate is extremely water-resistant; as a non-porous stone, it repels water naturally and does not absorb moisture. In addition to excellent waterproofing, slate also has natural resistance to wind, hail, and extreme weather, making it among the most weather-resistant materials available on the market. Slate also lasts – for over a hundred years if it’s installed and maintained properly.
HOW IS A SLATE ROOF INSTALLED?
Slate roof tiles can either be nailed or hooked onto the roof. The installation method depends on both the exact type of slate being used, its weight, the construction of the home itself, and other factors. A trusted roofing contractor can explain the specific installation method for the type of slate a homeowner chooses, and will know the best practices for each home's architectural pitch.
The inherent strength and longevity of slate makes it an excellent investment for any homeowner, as it adds property value, provides unparalleled protection, and doesn’t fade or stain with time.
