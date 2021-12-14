Top tips from the North Pole for gifts to give this holiday season
As holiday shopping heads to a close, Santa’s helpers from the North Pole have shared some of the best tips for sourcing great gifts for even the most difficult of people on the list.
Santa’s helpers have included something for everyone from pet lovers, kids, entertainers, men, women, and even couples!
Unique Gifts
SassyCups Tumbler
What do you get for the man on the go? A customized tumbler, obviously! Whether shopping for dad, grandpa, or a colleague, SassyCups are available in a wide variety of options, from personal to humorous and more.
Jounjip Plastic Welding Kit
The Jounjip Plastic Welding Kit makes the perfect gift for the guy who can fix anything. This easy-to-use tool tackles quick fixes on almost any plastic-made product and includes a multipurpose welding iron, plastic welding rods, and tips––everything is included to get started.
Gifts That Pamper
Buttertree Wife Blanket
Embrace that special someone in luxurious comfort with an original Buttertree Gift Blanket full of love and special sentiments on a super soft fleece throw blanket.
Lotus Linen - Women Waffle Robe
The soft and fluffy Lotus Linen Waffle robes make a beautiful gift for the ladies on the list. Made with the finest, lightweight materials, the Waffle robes are available in various colors and lengths and make the perfect gifts for any woman.
Lotus Linen - Men Plush robe
Keep your loved one warm and dry this holiday season in a Men’s Plush Robe from Lotus Linen. Whether they're stepping out of the shower or ramping up for a day of pinnacle performance, there's nothing more relaxing than this ultra-plush bathrobe.
Praniva Orange, Lemongrass, and Mint Shower Bombs
There’s nothing quite like relieving stress without trying, and the Praniva Orange, Lemongrass, and Mint Shower Bombs help you do just that. The six large cubes––available in three fragrances––are packed with organic aromatherapy herbs, essential oils, and all-natural moisturizers in a ready-to-go gift box, making for the perfect accessory to any shower or bath.
Gifts for Kids and Pets
Clixo Tiny and Mighty Pack
Don’t be fooled by its size - the nine multi-sensory pieces in this pack can make a surprising number of clever creations that can be curved or even worn! The pieces are made of a washable, recyclable material and would be a delightful and fun desk, travel, or fidget toy.
Snowman Gift Set
This STUFFED SNOWMAN will be the highlight of Christmas Day! Kids love mystery toys, super soft plush toys, and candy, and this cool Christmas gift delivers them all! Our Plush Snowman is 20” tall and has a secret opening in the back containing 20 fun toys and five pieces of candy. Every item is kid-approved!
Xino Sports - Hopping Ball
Xino Sports is ready to keep kids active this season with the gift that keeps on giving. Whether it's taking a break from at-home learning, letting go of some energy on a rainy day, or even participating in a home workout, Xino Sports hopping ball is a great way to keep the kids engaged, active, and healthy.
Cat Ladies - Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit
This adorable Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit from Cat Ladies will make the cat lover in all of us happy, and it comes with everything they'll need to grow nutrient-rich pet grass in a cute white cat planter mug. The organic, non-GMO seed mix includes wheatgrass, oat, barley, and rye. Add water, and watch the grass sprout up to 4" in four to seven days!
Adventure Harness
Embark's rugged adventure dog harness is a lightweight & durable everyday dog harness made from no-rip nylon and anti-chafe padding. It's fully adjustable to ensure a comfortable & secure fit. It only takes seconds to put on and take off.
Blazin Safety Rechargeable LED Dog Collar
The Blazin Safety Rechargeable LED Dog collars are the perfect gift to keep the family pet safe after dark! This rechargeable light-up dog collar––available in different colors–– is designed with individual LED bulbs, meaning it shines brighter and lasts longer than other products on the market.
Gifts for the Entertainer
iFox wireless speaker
Take music anywhere with the portable iFox shower speaker. Ten hours of battery life and clean, sharp sound make our speaker the fundamental all-day play companion. Perfect for beach days, pool parties, and hikes, the iFox is fully submersible and 100% waterproof— it even floats! Use the removable suction back to slap it on shower walls, car and boat interiors, or rock it on the go with our carabiner hook.
Gryphon AX Wifi Router
Surf the web without worry with the latest Gryphon Mesh WiFi 6 Security & Parental Control System, the only all-in-one mesh WiFi 6 system––preloaded with parental controls, internet security, and lightning-fast whole-house coverage––on the market.
Home Euphoria Bamboo Cheese Board
Happy Memories! - one of the best gifts one can receive. The Home Euphoria Charcuterie Board is the perfect gift for the person in your life that loves to entertain family and friends. They’ll never need to rebuy another charcuterie board because of the excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Life Sutra - Couple Connect
Here's a card game for couples looking to rekindle the 'spark' and regain intimacy! Developed by a renowned psychologist, Life Sutra Couple Connect will help players initiate intimacy and explore their connection with their partner.
