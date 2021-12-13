Local Community Leader, Susy Díaz, Qualifies to Run for Greenacres City Council
Díaz’s campaign focuses on Covid-19 recovery, job growth, and listening to all residents
I am confident that by working together, we can help Greenacres recover from the devastating economic effects of COVID-19.”GREENACRES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime local leader Susy Díaz has officially qualified for the Greenacres City Council District IV ballot. The Municipal Election will take place on March 8, 2022.
“I am confident that by working together, we can help Greenacres recover from the devastating economic effects of COVID-19. We need to implement policies that foster job growth, support our diverse neighborhoods and prioritize public safety,” said Susy Díaz, candidate for Greenacres City Council District IV.
Díaz has mentioned one of her priorities in this position is to help move Greenacres forward and shape a better future for the community.
“As Greenacres changes, we need new ideas and new leadership on the city council that represent and advocate on behalf of all our residents,” says Díaz.
Native to Palm Beach County, Díaz has served the community for over two decades working in public, private, and not-for-profit sectors and volunteering on numerous boards and committees, including the Summit Reserve HOA, City of Greenacres Charter Review Committee, Hispanic Human Resource Council, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Advisory Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Social Sciences and a master’s degree in Political Science, magna cum laude, from Florida Atlantic University. She also has an Ethnic Studies Certification.
Díaz has years of experience working with municipal governments and understands how municipal codes impact a city. In 2002, Díaz oversaw the administrative procedures in the Code Compliance Department for the City of West Palm Beach, ensuring due process and lien procedures were followed. Prior to working in Code Compliance, she ran the Mayor’s Response Team where she worked firsthand with the City’s department heads to expeditiously resolve constituent matters.
Following her time with city government, Díaz was an Associate Director for the American Cancer Society where she helped create Palm Beach County’s first “Relevo Por La Vida” event that celebrates survivors and addresses cancer disparity issues among the Hispanic and Latinx communities. While with the American Cancer Society, Díaz also worked as Advocacy Lead for Palm Beach County where she met with state, local and federal legislators and volunteers as well as going to Tallahassee to advocate with Survivors for legislative initiatives.
Díaz left the American Cancer Society to care for an elderly family member but relished the opportunity to return to school and assist small businesses and not-for-profits with their organizational needs. Currently, Díaz is the Executive Director for the Middle School of Arts Foundation. Under her leadership, the Foundation has received five business partner awards and the 2016 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Business of the Year Award.
After Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Díaz and community leaders spearheaded a three-day supply drive, which provided over 26 pallets of goods to neighbors in Freeport, Bahamas.
During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment was nearly impossible to find, so she began sewing and donating masks. To date, she has made and donated more than 5,000 masks to community groups for essential workers, elderly and immunocompromised residents. Susy was also a member of the West Palm Beach Covid-19 Response Unit for the Community Services & Volunteer Engagement group.
Most recently Díaz was a nominee for a Hats Off Nonprofit Award. In addition, she was the recipient of the 2019 Esperanza Award for Education from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the 2013 Oakley Award for service from the Lake Worth Playhouse, and the 2010 Luciano Martinez Humanitarian Award from the Hispanic Human Resource Council.
“These experiences have given me a deep knowledge and understanding of how to successfully work with our local, state and federal leaders while collaborating with neighborhood groups and community leaders,” Díaz said.
Díaz and her family reside in Summit Reserve in Greenacres.
For more information, visit VoteSusyDíaz.com.
