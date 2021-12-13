Ready for an Electro Fit Challenge for the New Year, New You?
The leader (first player) of EMS studios to open in NoVA, Personal20, is offering a 20 Minute Electro Fit Challenge to make 2022 the best year in only 160 mins
By sending electric impulses to the muscles through motor nerves, EMS stimulates weakened muscle, and that creates outstanding results in just a 20-minute training, to help you feel 20 again”TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal20 EMS Studio, the Washington, DC metro area’s leading EMS studios, is offering the ELECTRO FIT Challenge for anyone who wishes to make 2022 their best year to date.
— Connie Ruiz, owner of P20 locations in Tysons Corner and Herndon
Imagine a 20% strength increase in only 160 minutes. That’s less time than it takes to watch your favorite movie. Join Personal20’s Electro Fit Challenge (8 visits in 30 days…only 2 visits a week). Personal20 will reward the biggest body shape change based on the strength gained with inches and pounds lost. The winner will be rewarded with 1 Premium Membership (8 more visits FREE) and various Wellness Gifts for the runner-up. The winner will be announced on February 5th, at the Personal20 dinner that will celebrate their 5 year anniversary since the opening of their 1st location.
For more information visit www.personal20.net
Ms. Ruiz, who owns two successful P20 locations in Tysons Corner and Herndon says participants will receive an Electronic Muscle Stimulation workout, which sends electronic impulses targeting surface and deep muscle fibers that normally takes 90 minutes in a regular gym in a condensed but highly effective 20-minute session.
“With Personal20, you can work out early and get to work on time, come on your lunch break, or visit after work and still only be in the gym for just 20 minutes”, says Ruiz. “The Personal20 training is a fully individualized workout with 10 pairs of electrodes, stimulating specific muscles while exercising with almost zero pressure on your joints.”
Ruiz says that short but very effective P20 workouts can help strengthen and reshape bodies with a 20-minute workout while getting all the benefits of a 90-minute session. “By sending electric impulses to the muscles through motor nerves, EMS stimulates weakened muscle, and that creates outstanding results in just a 20-minute training, to help you feel 20 again,” explains Ms. Ruiz.
Personal20’s new technology has been featured on “The Doctors”, “Rachael Ray” etc. It has revolutionized the fitness industry in Europe, the Middle East, and South America and is quickly becoming a go-to in the U.S. for individuals who need a personal one-on-one 20-minute EMS training session that feels like a 90-minute session.
Visit either the Tysons Corner or the Herndon P20 location to sign up in person, contact either of the two Tysons Corner 571-407-1199 or Herndon
703-559-4040, or you can sign up for the Personal20 “Electro Fit Challenge” at www.personal20.net
