Advanced Engineering Solutions (AES) and EnginSoft USA Announce Collaboration for Specialized Government Contracting
Combination of Best-in-Class Software Tools and Experienced Engineering Team Deliver Results
We provide high quality, innovative engineering design consulting and training services that, when coupled with our extensive industry experience, offer lasting results to our clients.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Engineering Solutions (AES) is focused on DfAM, Computer Aided Innovation, Generative Design, Lattice Structures and Simple Solutions to Complex Problems. Currently AES is solving new, unique and difficult problems for Defense and Aerospace industries. AES uses state of the art CAD, Lattice Generation, CAE and Optimization tools to design high performance components such as RF Waveguides, Helicopter structural parts, Award winning Avionics heat exchangers, lightweight Rocket engines, etc.
— stated Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, CTO at AES and EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA is the leading technology transfer company in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). They leverage CAE tools to help customers solve complex product development problems by combining technology transfer with consulting, training, and research.
Together AES and EnginSoft USA have been able to expand their focus on specialized government contracting. They have successfully completed projects for SpaceX, US Army Aviation & Missile Command, NASA GRC, ARMY DAC, ARMY GVST, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Ball Aerospace and Technology.
“We place the highest value on actual implementation of the best-of-class software tools and advanced manufacturing techniques,” stated Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, CTO at AES and EnginSoft USA. “We provide high quality, innovative engineering design consulting and training services that, when coupled with our extensive industry experience, offer lasting results to our clients.”
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
EnginSoft has recently worked with a customer extensively in simulating some of their solar panel deployment structures aboard their satellites. Using the unique capabilities of RecurDyn/FFlex to simulate flexible structures that can come into contact with another body in the model.
"We are thrilled to expand our services to really focus on the government, defense, and aerospace verticals. Our team is on the leading edge of Multibody Dynamics and CFD research and application as seen by an extensive list of customers, commercial consulting engagements, and multiple government-funded research projects with NASA and the US Army,” commented Chris Wilkes, President of CEO of EnginSoft USA.
Learn more about how EnginSoft can drive your next project forwards at www.enginsoftusa.com.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
