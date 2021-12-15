FORMER DIPLOMAT LAUNCHES CLEVELAND’S ANSWER TO THE LOCAL NEWS CRISIS

Cleveland-ish is a local newsletter for Greater Cleveland Founder of Cleveland-ish, Jacob W. Bailey

Jacob W. Bailey, Former Vice Consul to the United Kingdom, Battles Uptrend of News Deserts With Cleveland-Focused News Startup

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between the rise of online media and mega-buyouts in the traditional news media, local news has been on a decline for years. Today marks the launch of a new Cleveland startup that is taking on the news scene from a local and community level.

Cleveland-ish is a new local news startup based in Cleveland, Ohio that believes that news media should be both by and for the communities that they are serving. The free news service will be aiming to operate a twice-a-week newsletter that will bring all the community-level updates to the Greater Cleveland area.

Founder Jacob W. Bailey was previously Vice Consul to the United Kingdom where his main responsibilities included helping both foreign and domestic companies navigate the intricacies of local communities, as well as advise on larger policy decisions that would impact those same businesses.

“I saw the decline in local news media over the last decade and knew that this was leading to a dangerous place where the only news someone could get was coming from a faceless news desk in New York or DC,” said Bailey, “And at the same time, no one was there to tell me what was happening in my own neighborhood.”

Cleveland-ish is designed to be the opposite of corporate news media and tell residents the news like a friend - unfiltered, honest, and with a personality.

“You know that cool, in-the-know, friend who always seems to have a lead on where the cool events are every weekend? That’s what we’re aiming to be,” said editor, Jacob W. Bailey. “We want to be that insider who gives residents all the tips on what is happening in their community every week.”

Bailey hopes that Cleveland-ish will help to fill the gap that the decline of local and regional newspapers have left. Cleveland-ish will be publishing every Tuesday and Thursday to serve all the must-read local news and events for the Greater Cleveland community, in one place, for free.

Read more at www.clevelandish.co.