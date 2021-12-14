SUMMIT MAIDS LAUNCHES TECH-ENABLED MAID SERVICE TO CLEAN UP DIRTY INDUSTRY

Summit Maids is a house cleaning and maid service based in Cleveland, OH Founder of Summit Maids, Jacob W. Bailey

Summit Maids Launched Tech-Based House Cleaning Service in Cleveland to Enhance Operations and Guest Experience

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Maids launches today in Cleveland, Ohio with tech-based operations to increase guest satisfaction and enhance operations in the traditional house cleaning and maid industry.

Currently, many house cleaning services on the market are still run by owner-operators who run their business with paper and pencil, leaving guest satisfaction and attention to detail to be left by the wayside when things get hectic. Summit Maids was developed with the heart of a tech company, but the hands-on feel of a personal maid. The core of the business relies on both purpose-built and off-the shelf technology solutions that allows Summit Maids to reduce company overhead, while increasing attention to detail and client satisfaction.

Founder, Jacob W. Bailey, has a background in tech companies and silicon valley startups that he brings to Summit Maids with the hopes of elevating the whole industry to a new level of operations. “The opportunity was obvious when you looked at it,” said Bailey, “the whole industry ran on yellow legal pads and things got missed. It wasn’t hard to see that some basic technology could come in and improve the entire client experience.”

In addition to modernizing operations internally, Summit Maids also brings some new client services tools to the table, such as geolocating mobile applications for the cleaning teams that allows all clients to know exactly when their scheduled cleaner will arrive at their home. While this technology has existed in other businesses for some time, relatively few house cleaning services have implemented these tools.

“We hope that with this new roll out, we will be able to give our clients a level of service and communication that they just haven’t seen with any other house cleaning services in the area.”

