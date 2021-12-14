CLEVELAND-ISH LAUNCHES LOCAL NEWS SERVICE WITH PERSONALITY FOR GREATER CLEVELAND AREA

Cleveland-ish is a local newsletter for Greater Cleveland Founder of Cleveland-ish, Jacob W. Bailey

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of the new local newsletter service, Cleveland-ish. The new service will provide local news and events information for residents that have been underserved by legacy media outlets.

Cleveland-ish is a new local news and events service that focuses on providing news with a personality. So far, the local news landscape has been dominated by corporate outfits that provide news, but often have a strong political lean and no personality. Cleveland-ish is designed to tell residents the news like a friend one - unfiltered, honest, and with a personality.

Publishing twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cleveland-ish is designed to deliver all the need-to-know news from the past weekend and what to expect for events and activities for the upcoming weekend.

“You know that cool, in-the-know, friend who always seems to have a lead on where the cool events are every weekend? That’s what we’re aiming to be,” said editor, Jacob W. Bailey. “We want to be that insider who gives residents all the tips on what is happening in their community every week.”

There is a national trend toward media outlets becoming more local and personal to better fit the demographics of each city. Gone are the days where some central news desk in New York or DC can just pump out headlines and expect them to be relevant for a community that may be hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Cleveland-ish will be publishing every Tuesday and Thursday to serve all the must-read local news and events for the Greater Cleveland community, in one place, for free. Read more at www.clevelandish.co.