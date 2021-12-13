Boston Pads Web Portal Hits Monumental Milestone Surpassing 1 Million User Sessions in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bostonpads.com, a Boston-based real estate technology company, has shattered its traffic record in 2021 eclipsing 1 million user sessions for the first time in the company’s history. The 1 million session mark breaks the previous yearly session record by +81.67% which was set in 2020 (550K sessions). With a few weeks left in the year, it looks like they will come close to doubling their sessions year-over-year.
This surge in traffic has been primarily driven by their recent website redesign and a steady increase in organic traffic over the past few years. The huge increase in visitors was also accelerated this year by the widespread media coverage of the surge in real time apartment vacancy rates throughout Greater Boston due to the pandemic. These real estate housing stats were illustrated by Boston Pads’ proprietary real-time vacancy and availability rates (RTAR and RTVR).
Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads, asserts that their growing user base been decades in the making. “It definitely didn’t happen over night. This has been a culmination of years of: teamwork, integrity, R&D, and continuous software and data-mining improvements. We started Boston Pads in 2003 and we’ve done just about every form of digital marketing and SEO there is. We developed winning formulas and modified them along the way. It’s nice to see things like this to validate our growing popularity as the industry leader in providing most accurate and updated real estate listings in Massachusetts."
When asked what this means for the real estate industry in Boston and beyond, Demetrios had this to say: “What this proves is you can outcompete national tech giants and international brokerages on a local level. You can keenly focus to deliver important relevant results that matter to your specific clientele. Any business that is dialed in on content strategy and local user experience can achieve similar results and break free from their dependence on the national brands.”
Besides the homepage, the top viewed content on their website is their page for Boston apartments for rent, which has recorded over 77,469 sessions year-to-date. That page alone marked a 210% increase in traffic compared to 2020.
When asked about his goals for 2022, Demetrios has no plans to take his foot off the gas. “We’re planning on continuing to improve bostonpads.com, as well as the 80 other local Boston apartment websites that we own. We’re also raising capital and eyeing a few strategic acquisitions, partnerships and leveraging our knowledge and experience to expand our real estate ecosystem- so there’s plenty of work ahead of us.”
Demetrios Salpoglou
